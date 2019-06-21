HPD Investigates Waimea Shooting Incident

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred in Waimea.

On June 21, 2019, just before 1 a.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a 911 emergency call for assistance regarding a woman who may have been shot.

The incident occurred on Mana Road. The victim and her companion left the area, driving in the direction of Waimea Town. Officers located the victim, a 34-year-old female, who was accompanied by a 35-year-old male, in a parking lot off of Māmalahoa Highway. The female sustained wounds to her upper body, consistent with the type of injury which could be caused by shotgun pellets. She was treated for her injuries. The male was uninjured.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation. Persons of interest are being contacted.

Those who may have information regarding this incident may contact Det. Corina McLellan of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 227, or via email at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.