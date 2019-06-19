AD
HPD Arrests James Smith Jr.

By Big Island Now
June 19, 2019, 2:48 PM HST (Updated June 19, 2019, 2:49 PM)
James Smith Jr. PC: HPD

James Smith Jr. was located and arrested without incident at a residence in Mountain View on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 8:15 a.m.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to thank the members within the community and the neighborhood watch group members in Puna that contributed to the capturing of Smith Jr.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

