Single-Vehicle Crash Victim Identified

By Big Island Now
June 17, 2019, 1:54 PM HST (Updated June 17, 2019, 1:56 PM)
A Pāhoa woman who died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, on Government Beach Road, 2.8 miles South of Kahakai Boulevard, has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Jenny Diaz.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Clifford Antonio of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2339.

