MISSING: Skyler Waltjen, 17, Hilo & Honomu Areas

Hawaiʻi Island Police report that 17-year-old Skyler Waltjen has been reported missing.

There is no photo available at this time.

He is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with a thin build, a dark complexion and short, black, buzz-cut hair.

He is known to frequent the Hilo and Honomu areas.

Call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number of (808) 935-3311 if you know of his whereabouts.