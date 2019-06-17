MISSING: Skyler Waltjen, 17, Hilo & Honomu Areas

MISSING: Skyler Waltjen, 17, Hilo & Honomu AreasJune 17, 2019, 9:24 AM HST (Updated June 17, 2019, 9:24 AM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police report that 17-year-old Skyler Waltjen has been reported missing.
There is no photo available at this time.
He is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with a thin build, a dark complexion and short, black, buzz-cut hair.
He is known to frequent the Hilo and Honomu areas.
Call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number of (808) 935-3311 if you know of his whereabouts.