CNN to Tape Rat Lungworm Support Group, June 19

The Kea‘au Community Center will host the next Rat Lungworm (RLW) support group on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kea‘au Community Center located at 16-186 Pili Mua St.

The meeting will stick to last month’s agreed upon agenda to have a discussion facilitated by Jamie Martell to organize and prioritize survivors’ energies for systemic change and prevention/reoccurrence of RLW. The goal for this meeting is to map out a course of action. Participants, other than survivors, are asked to keep your participation at this meeting to listening-in mode.

NOTICE: CNN will be taping this meeting to report on RLW survivors and the support group.

If you plan on joining in-person or via Zoom, you have the potential to be recorded. Sign both video consent forms, one for CNN and one for Hilo Medical Center, scan and email them prior to the meeting if you’re joining by Zoom or bring your hard copy to the meeting. If you do not want to be “seen” on Zoom, turn off your camera.

Below is the agenda for next week’s meeting and information on how to join via Zoom, the online video conferencing platform. There is a new link since last time.

MEETING AGENDA

A friendly reminder of group support participation ground rules

Welcome and introductions

Facilitated discussion of RLW Support Group priorities with Jamie Martell

Next meeting topics for Wednesday, July 10, at 4 p.m.

Updates from Kay Howe on RLW education efforts throughout the state

Meeting facilitated by Tandy Newsome, RN, director of quality management at Hilo Medical Center

ZOOM INFO

Survivors and their caregivers, researchers, government officials and proponents of preventing RLW who are unable to join us in-person, may log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. After you click on the new Zoom link, identify yourself by your name when you sign in.

For more informatino, contact Elena Cabatu at (808) 333-7223.