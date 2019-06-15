Pop on Over to Popover

As it turns out, I heard terrific news. Popover is a new bakery located at 399 E. Kawili St. in Hilo.

Co-owners Barb Townsend and son William Townsend partnered up, took over the former Hilo Bake Shop space, and are producing some fantastic baked goods.

“It’s a family operation,” according to William. “One family, three generations and unlimited aloha.”

Watching the family work together is a pleasure —they are having fun.