Warning Sirens to Be Constructed in Malama, Mohouli and Ainako Parks

Outdoor warning sirens are scheduled to be constructed from Friday, June 14, to Friday, June 28, 2019, in Malama Park, Mohouli Park and Ainako Park, the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency announced on June 13, 2019.

During construction, residents and business owners can expect general construction noise and increased traffic during business hours.

Upon completion, the outdoor warning sirens will be approximately 45 feet high and audible at an approximate 3,400-foot radius from the siren location.

Outdoor warning sirens located throughout the State and Island of Hawai‘i are used to alert the public to emergencies. In an emergency, the siren will sound for three minutes, pause for one minute, sound for three minutes, pause for one minute, then sound for three minutes.

Upon hearing a siren, listen to your local radio station.

In addition to sounding for emergencies, the sirens are tested monthly. This usually occurs at 11:45 a.m. on the first business day of each month. During this test, all warning sirens sound a one-minute steady tone.

For more information, contact the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency at (808) 935-

0031.