AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Over 60 Businesses, 2,500 Attendees Gather at Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill

By Big Island Now
June 13, 2019, 8:00 AM HST (Updated June 13, 2019, 6:47 AM)
×

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono and the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i celebrated the success of the Sixth Annual Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill, which drew over 60 Hawai‘i businesses and 2,000 attendees.

Hawai‘i on the Hill, a partnership between Sen. Hirono and the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i, is a two-day event in our nation’s capital that gives Hawai‘i businesses the opportunity to meet directly with news and policy makers while also showcasing Hawai‘i businesses and products to members of Congress and the Washington, D.C. community.

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    Each participant received a fresh orchid lei and learned about an array of Hawai‘i businesses representing the diversity of Hawaii’s economy.

    “The Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill is the most popular state showcase on Capitol Hill, and every year we are privileged to host so many people interested in experiencing the rich diversity of our state,” Sen. Hirono said. “This event would not be possible without the dedication of our participating business, and the hard work of Sherry and her team at the Chamber—whose tireless efforts throughout the year make it a success. I look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

    SPONSORED VIDEO

    “In our sixth year, Hawai‘i on the Hill continues to set attendance records,” Sherry Menor-McNamara, Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i president and CEO said. “Tonight’s Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill demonstrated that Hawai‘i’s business community will continue to make our voices heard on a national stage. Mahalo to our participating chamber members who serve as the driving force behind what makes Hawai‘i on the Hill the most popular state showcase on Capitol Hill.”

    Sen. Mazie Hirono with Honolulu City Councilman Tommy Waters, Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami, Honolulu City Councilman Ikaika Anderson, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii President and CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara and members of the Aloha Boys. Hawai‘i on the Hill courtesy photo

     

    Sen. Mazie Hirono and Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nevada). Hawai‘i on the Hill courtesy photo

    Sen. Mazie Hirono with Jack Beutell of Kunoa Cattle Company and the Hoeft Ohana from Island Mania Cassava Farm. Hawai‘i on the Hill courtesy photo

    Sen. Mazie Hirono presents a lei to Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) Hawai‘i on the Hill courtesy photo

    Sen. Mazie Hirono with Taro Brand’s Nichole Shiraishi and Richard Vidinha. Hawai‘i on the Hill courtesy photo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Get Weekly Updates

    Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments