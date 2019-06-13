Over 60 Businesses, 2,500 Attendees Gather at Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono and the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i celebrated the success of the Sixth Annual Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill, which drew over 60 Hawai‘i businesses and 2,000 attendees.

Hawai‘i on the Hill, a partnership between Sen. Hirono and the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i, is a two-day event in our nation’s capital that gives Hawai‘i businesses the opportunity to meet directly with news and policy makers while also showcasing Hawai‘i businesses and products to members of Congress and the Washington, D.C. community.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Each participant received a fresh orchid lei and learned about an array of Hawai‘i businesses representing the diversity of Hawaii’s economy.

“The Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill is the most popular state showcase on Capitol Hill, and every year we are privileged to host so many people interested in experiencing the rich diversity of our state,” Sen. Hirono said. “This event would not be possible without the dedication of our participating business, and the hard work of Sherry and her team at the Chamber—whose tireless efforts throughout the year make it a success. I look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“In our sixth year, Hawai‘i on the Hill continues to set attendance records,” Sherry Menor-McNamara, Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i president and CEO said. “Tonight’s Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill demonstrated that Hawai‘i’s business community will continue to make our voices heard on a national stage. Mahalo to our participating chamber members who serve as the driving force behind what makes Hawai‘i on the Hill the most popular state showcase on Capitol Hill.”