High Surf Advisory in Effect Through Saturday Night

3:34 PM HST Thursday, June 13, 2019: National Weather Service Coastal Hazard Message

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH-FACING SHORES FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM SATURDAY

Affected areas: Kona, south, north and east Big Island shores.

SURF: Along south-facing shores of all islands, building to 6 to 9 feet Friday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

TIMING: Building tonight and early Friday, and peaking Friday afternoon through Saturday.

IMPACTS: Moderate… expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

ADVERTISEMENT

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.