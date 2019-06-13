High Surf Advisory in Effect Through Saturday Night

High Surf Advisory in Effect Through Saturday NightJune 13, 2019, 8:09 PM HST (Updated June 13, 2019, 8:09 PM)
3:34 PM HST Thursday, June 13, 2019: National Weather Service Coastal Hazard Message
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH-FACING SHORES FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM SATURDAY
Affected areas: Kona, south, north and east Big Island shores.
SURF: Along south-facing shores of all islands, building to 6 to 9 feet Friday.
TIMING: Building tonight and early Friday, and peaking Friday afternoon through Saturday.
IMPACTS: Moderate… expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.