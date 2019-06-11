Hawai‘i Red Cross Volunteers Deployed to Midwest to Assist Disaster Victims

Three Hawai‘i Red Cross volunteers were deployed to three separate states on the mainland to assist victims of severe flooding, storms and tornados in the Midwest.

Gilbert Aquino from the Big Island was deployed to Little Rock, Arkansas, where he is assisting with transportation.

Paul Klink of O‘ahu was deployed to St. Louis, Missouri, where he is working as a shelter supervisor.

Carole Ka‘apu of O‘ahu was deployed to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she is assisting with the Mass Feeding Program.

Red Cross continues to work with local officials to evaluate and determine shelter locations as needed based on changing weather conditions. From hurricanes to house fires, the Red Cross responds to disasters statewide every four days. Over 95% of Red Cross services are provided by volunteers. The Hawai‘i Red Cross is always looking for people with various backgrounds, talents, and skills to assist with all facets of disaster relief, and continually recruits, trains and mobilizes volunteers to help those in need.

About the Red Cross

The Red Cross is a nonprofit humanitarian organization which provides assistance to meet the immediate emergency needs of those affected by disasters. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free. The Red Cross is not a government agency; it depends on public contributions to help others. Your gift supports the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross in your community, across the country and around the world. To send a contribution, mail your check to American Red Cross, 4155 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu, HI 96816 or make a secure online donation at redcross.org/hawaii or call (808) 739-8109.