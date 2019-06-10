Suspect Charged After Mt. View Shooting Incident

A 30-year-old Hilo man was charged on Sunday, June 9, 2019, for several offenses stemming from an incident in Mountain View in which a Puna patrol officer discharged his weapon Saturday morning June 8.

On Sunday, after conferring with prosecutors, Michael T. Soares was charged for First Degree Criminal Property Damage, First Degree Criminal Trespass, and Second Degree Reckless Endangering.

Bail for Soares was set at $27,000, and he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday, June 10.

Soares will also make a separate court appearance for an arrest warrant.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Det. Bobbie-Jo Sagon at (808) 961-2375.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.