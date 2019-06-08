PHOTO: Fugitive Surrenders After HPD Fires Shot Through Windshield

A 30-year-old fugitive has been apprehended during an incident in Mountain View involving a Puna district patrol officer firing his weapon on the morning of Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The suspect is identified as a Michael T. Soares, 30, of Hilo.

At approximately 7 a.m., an Ihope Road homeowner discovered a maroon 1991 Ford Explorer parked near the house with the engine running and a male passed out in the driver seat.

Hawai‘i Police and Fire Department personnel were summoned.

Upon arrival, officers noted the ignition had no key with wires pulled out behind the steering wheel. They awoke the male party and ordered him to turn off the vehicle and step outside; however, he refused and instead floored the gas pedal, lurching forward and slamming into the garage of the residence.

The suspect then shifted into reverse and recklessly backed up the driveway at a high rate of speed, heading directly toward an ambulance, two firemen and the resident who were standing near the top of the driveway.

One of the two officers on scene fired one round through the windshield of the suspects’ vehicle as it was reversing causing the driver to duck down behind the dash, and the SUV became lodged between the ambulance, the side of the house and some brush.

The suspect subsequently surrendered and was arrested.

The suspect was arrested for the offense of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Property Damage, Criminal Trespassing and a “No Bail” probation revocation warrant. He is currently being held at the Hilo Police Department Detention center pending further investigation.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The officer who fired his weapon has 13-years of service with the Hawaiʻi Police Department. As is standard practice in any police-involved shooting, the department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section is conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting and the Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Detective Bobbie-Jo Sagon at (808) 961-2375.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.