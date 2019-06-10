HPD Charges Hilo Men With Drug & Firearms Offenses

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 37-year-old Hilo man for several drug and firearms offenses stemming from brief vehicle pursuit in Hilo.

On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., after conferring with prosecutors, detectives charged Amanaki Martin Keola Kaeo Marrich with four counts of ownership prohibited firearms or ammunition, five counts of place to keep firearms or ammunition, two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and alteration of identification marks prohibited.

Total bail for Marrich was set at $155,000 and he has already made his initial court appearance.

Garrett L. K. Lee, 37, of Hilo, was also arrested and charged for one count of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and his bail was set at $10,000. Lee was also charged for three outstanding warrants for probation revocation and contempt of court. He was held without bail for the probation revocation warrant, and bail for both contempt of court warrants was set at $550. Lee has already made his initial court appearance.

A 34-year-old Hilo man was initially arrested for prohibited ownership but was released without charges.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.