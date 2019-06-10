Hawaiian Paradise Park Residential Structure Destroyed in Fire

The Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived at the scene of an early-morning residential structure at 15-1811 27th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Monday, June 10, 2019.

The HFD arrived at 5:07 a.m. to find the structure fully engulfed by fire.

Upon arrival, HFD units extinguished the fire at 5:24 a.m. and did not notice anyone on the property.

The reporting party stated that there was a possibility that squatters occupied the house.

Wells Fargo owns the property.

A structure separated from the main structure was saved.

As of 7:18 a.m., HFD crews remained on scene with the Hawai‘i Police Department, awaiting the fire inspector.