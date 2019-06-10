Hawai‘i Adult Corrections Officer Recruitment Open

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety is currently looking for people on all islands interested in becoming a adult corrections officers (ACOs).

Statewide ACO recruitment is open on the Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) website (see below). It closes on July 31, 2019, for the Big Island, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu. Maui recruitment is continuous.

To qualify, applicants must meet all requirements listed on DRHD’s webpage. Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED. They must also have one year of responsible work experience which shows that the applicant possesses the ability to relate effectively with people in following the instructions of a supervisor and giving or exchanging information.

For a full list of requirements and information on how to apply to become an adult corrections officer, go to one of the DHRD Jobseeker listings below:

Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu, and Kaua‘i job posting

Maui job posting

See the Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety’s latest television commercial here or here.