STUDY: Hawai‘i Marriages Down 20% Since 2008

Less people are getting married in the U.S. than ever, and one of the largest decreases in the last 10 years has happened in Hawai‘i, according to a new study.

Using a decade’s worth of Census data, AreaVibes found that marriage rates in Hawai‘i have declined by 20% since 2008. Hawai‘i ranked second in the nation for the largest reduction in marriages in the study, trailing behind Nevada which saw a significant decline of 32%.

The trend of decreasing nuptials appears to be happening nationwide. Only five states in the nation—New Mexico, Mississippi, Georgia, New York and Rhode Island—showed an increase in weddings. Of these states, New Mexico led the charge with a 48% increase in couples tying the knot.

Back in the Aloha State, the study found that the highest number of married couples live in Kauai County where more than 50% of residents are wedded.

Kalawao County on Moloka‘i ranked 141 in the nation for married couples, where 8% of women over the age of 65 are still holding out for that special someone.