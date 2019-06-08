HPD Seeks Hilo Man in Abuse of Family Member Investigation

Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Francis Savea, who is wanted for questioning in an abuse of a family or household member investigation.

Savea is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 182 pounds, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his chest and scar on his left eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Nicole Ioane-Kanakaole at (808) 935-3311 or anonymous tipsters can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

RE: Police Investigation 19-045896

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.