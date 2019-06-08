AD
Hawai‘i State Elections Commission to Convene June 12

By Big Island Now
June 8, 2019, 11:00 AM HST (Updated June 7, 2019, 8:11 AM)
The Hawai‘i State Elections Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. on O‘ahu at the State Office Tower, 235 South Beretania St., Room 203, in Honolulu.

The public will be provided the opportunity to present testimony, and the commission will receive a status update from the Office of Elections and an overview of laws passed in the recent legislative session.

For more information, please contact Jaime Kataoka, Secretary to the Elections Commission, at (808) 453-VOTE (8683). Neighbor Islands can call toll free at (800) 442-VOTE (8683).

