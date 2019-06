Bernadeth Christianson, 56, has been reported missing. She was last seen at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates wearing blue denim overalls, a white shirt and sandals.

She is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

SPONSORED VIDEO

She has “dirty” blonde hair, brown eyes and walks with a pink cane.

She is in need of medication.