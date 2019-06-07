Kanehailua Appointed East Hawai‘i Island Schools Superintendent

Esther Kanehailua has been appointed as the East Hawai‘i Island schools’ complex area superintendent, according to a June 5, 2019, press release from the Hawai‘i Department of Education.

The Hawai‘i State Board of Education approved Superintendent Christina Kishimoto’s recommendation to appoint Kanehailua, effective July 1, 2019.

Kanehailua will have oversight of the Hilo-Waiakea Complex Area, which includes Hilo and Waiakea high schools, along with their elementary and intermediate feeder schools.

Kanehailua has been serving as deputy complex area superintendent since October 2018 for the Hilo-Waiakea and Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa complex areas.

Kanehailua, who began her education career with the DOE nearly three decades ago, taught at Hilo High before going on to serve as vice principal and principal at various Hawai‘i Island schools, including Hilo High, Hilo Intermediate, Ha‘aheo Elementary and Waiakea High.

She will replace Chad Keone Farias, who has been serving in the interim as Hilo-Waiakea complex area superintendent while retaining his position as Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa complex area superintendent.

Farias will continue his role overseeing the Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa complex area.

Art Souza remains West Hawai‘i complex area superintendent overseeing the Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena complex area.