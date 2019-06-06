Hilo to Hold 1st Hawaii Cannabis Awareness Conference

The nonprofit Hemp Industries Association has announced plans for its 10th annual Hemp History Week campaign; Hilo will hold its first official event—the Hawaii Cannabis Awareness Conference—on June 15 and 16, 2019, at the Hilo Civic Auditorium.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Hemp History Week 2019 is an industry-wide initiative of the Hemp Industries Association (HIA). The HIA is a nonprofit trade group representing hemp companies, researchers, farmers and supporters.

Hemp History week is the largest nationwide grassroots public education, advocacy and marketing effort to raise awareness about the diverse uses of hemp. The event’s aim is to educate the general public about environmental, entrepreneurial and economic impacts of hemp and to renew strong support for the farming, processing and production of hemp in the US.

The Hilo event will include educational presentations, an industry trade show with the latest products and services, artisans, chefs, musicians, giveaways, special events, a healthy hemp emporium, networking “booch bar” and more.

For more information, visit www.thehia.org

Saturday. June 15