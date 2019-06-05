UPDATE: Missing California Man Found Deceased in His Vehicle in Hilo

UPDATE: June 5, 1:45 AM

It was reported yesterday that Rex Kazumi Shimizu, 70, a California resident, was located Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 2019.

He was found in his vehicle in Hilo; however, he was deceased.

The case is being investigated by the Area I Criminal Investigation Section as a Coroner’s Inquest. No foul play is suspected.

SPONSORED VIDEO

An autopsy will be conducted later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kayne Kelii at (808) 961-2378 or email kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

UPDATE: June 4, 5:16 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have located Rex Shimizu who had been reported as missing.

ORIGINAL POST: June 4, 11:29 AM

Police are looking for 70 year-old Rex Shimizu, described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He was last seen at a residence on Uhaloa Road in Hilo.

He may be operating a gray Nissan Sentra GRY-726.

Shimizu is in need of immediate medical care.