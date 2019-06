The Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center is now open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Department of Parks and Recreation announced on June 5, 2019.

The increase in days of operation was made possible by the hiring of additional lifeguards.

Call the center at (808) 965-2700 for daily updates, recreational swim times and to learn more about available programs.