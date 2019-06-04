STUDY: Hawai‘i Ranks 48th for Economic Growth

Click to find state economy ranking. Source: WalletHub

WalletHub, the same personal finance website and survey site that said Hawai‘i was the happiest state in the nation in 2018, is not quite as flattering when it comes to the Aloha State’s economy.

In WalletHub’s June 3, 2019, report on the Best & Worst State Economies, Hawai‘i the fourth worst in the nation, ranking 48th in terms of economic growth.

U.S. economic growth depends heavily on the performance of individual states. But some contribute more than others.

In order to determine which states are pulling the most weight, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. Its data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Although Hawai‘i has the third-lowest unemployment rate and a steadily growing economy (see charts below), the national study says we are lagging when it comes to economic growth.

In spite of efforts to create high-tech jobs, the state is ranked 50th when it comes to offering careers in these industries.

Hawai‘i is ranked 51st for exports per capita, the last in the nation, including Washington, DC.

Other Hawai‘i Statistics

1st in state-government surplus per capita

3rd lowest unemployment rate, tied with Idaho, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

28th in economic health

47th in innovation potential

48th in independent inventor patents

50th in high-tech jobs

51st in economic activity

51st in exports per capita

