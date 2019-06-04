AD
STUDY: Hawai‘i Ranks 48th for Economic Growth

By Big Island Now
June 4, 2019, 11:20 AM HST (Updated June 4, 2019, 11:20 AM)
WalletHub, the same personal finance website and survey site that said Hawai‘i was the happiest state in the nation in 2018, is not quite as flattering when it comes to the Aloha State’s economy.

In WalletHub’s June 3, 2019, report on the Best & Worst State Economies, Hawai‘i the fourth worst in the nation, ranking 48th in terms of economic growth.

U.S. economic growth depends heavily on the performance of individual states. But some contribute more than others.

In order to determine which states are pulling the most weight, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. Its data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Although Hawai‘i has the third-lowest unemployment rate and a steadily growing economy (see charts below), the national study says we are lagging when it comes to economic growth.

In spite of efforts to create high-tech jobs, the state is ranked 50th when it comes to offering careers in these industries.

Hawai‘i is ranked 51st for exports per capita, the last in the nation, including Washington, DC.

Other Hawai‘i Statistics

  • 1st in state-government surplus per capita
  • 3rd lowest unemployment rate, tied with Idaho, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
  • 28th in economic health
  • 47th in innovation potential
  • 48th in independent inventor patents
  • 50th in high-tech jobs
  • 51st in economic activity
  • 51st in exports per capita

BELOW: Data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity
to share of jobs in high-tech industries.

StateApril 2019(P)
rate		Rank

Vermont

2.21

North Dakota

2.32

Iowa

2.43

New Hampshire

2.43

Hawai‘i

2.85

Idaho

2.85

South Dakota

2.85

Wisconsin

2.85

Massachusetts

2.99

For more unemployment rankings, click here.

State Economy Rankings
Overall Rank
(1 = Best)		StateTotal Score‘Economic Activity’ Rank‘Economic Health’ Rank‘Innovation Potential’ Rank
1Washington77.60142
2Utah73.512110
3Massachusetts70.235201
4California69.133353
5Colorado63.79938
6District of Columbia58.9741515
7Idaho58.2313218
8Oregon56.8316227
9New Hampshire56.7520175
10North Carolina55.90151112
11Arizona55.54121014
12Texas55.1710720
13Michigan53.8722314
14Georgia53.2761826
15Minnesota51.84281611
16Maryland51.7118379
17Virginia51.33141325
18Florida50.748537
19New York49.88114117
20Nevada47.067848
21New Jersey46.85194413
22Tennessee46.4817639
23Wisconsin45.96292124
24Missouri45.95272621
25Delaware45.94302516
26Pennsylvania44.92213819
27Connecticut42.6642496
28Indiana42.58312430
29Iowa42.41371427
30North Dakota42.01262734
31Kansas41.74242933
32Nebraska41.36361235
33Illinois39.06234829
34South Carolina39.02322341
35Alabama38.87343036
36Ohio38.84254332
37Vermont38.57483422
38Montana38.39461931
39Oklahoma35.97353342
40South Dakota35.7847944
41New Mexico35.41415123
42Maine34.42383643
43Rhode Island33.52503928
44Wyoming32.52454040
45Kentucky31.74334546
46Arkansas30.17433250
47West Virginia28.92404251
48Hawaii28.80512847
49Mississippi28.63444645
50Louisiana28.53394749
51Alaska28.49495038
