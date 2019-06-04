STUDY: Hawai‘i Ranks 48th for Economic Growth

STUDY: Hawai‘i Ranks 48th for Economic GrowthJune 4, 2019, 11:20 AM HST (Updated June 4, 2019, 11:20 AM)
WalletHub, the same personal finance website and survey site that said Hawai‘i was the happiest state in the nation in 2018, is not quite as flattering when it comes to the Aloha State’s economy.
In WalletHub’s June 3, 2019, report on the Best & Worst State Economies, Hawai‘i the fourth worst in the nation, ranking 48th in terms of economic growth.
U.S. economic growth depends heavily on the performance of individual states. But some contribute more than others.
In order to determine which states are pulling the most weight, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. Its data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.
Although Hawai‘i has the third-lowest unemployment rate and a steadily growing economy (see charts below), the national study says we are lagging when it comes to economic growth.
In spite of efforts to create high-tech jobs, the state is ranked 50th when it comes to offering careers in these industries.
Hawai‘i is ranked 51st for exports per capita, the last in the nation, including Washington, DC.
Other Hawai‘i Statistics
- 1st in state-government surplus per capita
- 3rd lowest unemployment rate, tied with Idaho, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
- 28th in economic health
- 47th in innovation potential
- 48th in independent inventor patents
- 50th in high-tech jobs
- 51st in economic activity
- 51st in exports per capita
BELOW: Data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity
to share of jobs in high-tech industries.
|State
|April 2019(P)
rate
|Rank
Vermont
|2.2
|1
North Dakota
|2.3
|2
Iowa
|2.4
|3
New Hampshire
|2.4
|3
Hawai‘i
|2.8
|5
Idaho
|2.8
|5
South Dakota
|2.8
|5
Wisconsin
|2.8
|5
Massachusetts
|2.9
|9
For more unemployment rankings, click here.
|Overall Rank
(1 = Best)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Economic Activity’ Rank
|‘Economic Health’ Rank
|‘Innovation Potential’ Rank
|1
|Washington
|77.60
|1
|4
|2
|2
|Utah
|73.51
|2
|1
|10
|3
|Massachusetts
|70.23
|5
|20
|1
|4
|California
|69.13
|3
|35
|3
|5
|Colorado
|63.79
|9
|3
|8
|6
|District of Columbia
|58.97
|4
|15
|15
|7
|Idaho
|58.23
|13
|2
|18
|8
|Oregon
|56.83
|16
|22
|7
|9
|New Hampshire
|56.75
|20
|17
|5
|10
|North Carolina
|55.90
|15
|11
|12
|11
|Arizona
|55.54
|12
|10
|14
|12
|Texas
|55.17
|10
|7
|20
|13
|Michigan
|53.87
|22
|31
|4
|14
|Georgia
|53.27
|6
|18
|26
|15
|Minnesota
|51.84
|28
|16
|11
|16
|Maryland
|51.71
|18
|37
|9
|17
|Virginia
|51.33
|14
|13
|25
|18
|Florida
|50.74
|8
|5
|37
|19
|New York
|49.88
|11
|41
|17
|20
|Nevada
|47.06
|7
|8
|48
|21
|New Jersey
|46.85
|19
|44
|13
|22
|Tennessee
|46.48
|17
|6
|39
|23
|Wisconsin
|45.96
|29
|21
|24
|24
|Missouri
|45.95
|27
|26
|21
|25
|Delaware
|45.94
|30
|25
|16
|26
|Pennsylvania
|44.92
|21
|38
|19
|27
|Connecticut
|42.66
|42
|49
|6
|28
|Indiana
|42.58
|31
|24
|30
|29
|Iowa
|42.41
|37
|14
|27
|30
|North Dakota
|42.01
|26
|27
|34
|31
|Kansas
|41.74
|24
|29
|33
|32
|Nebraska
|41.36
|36
|12
|35
|33
|Illinois
|39.06
|23
|48
|29
|34
|South Carolina
|39.02
|32
|23
|41
|35
|Alabama
|38.87
|34
|30
|36
|36
|Ohio
|38.84
|25
|43
|32
|37
|Vermont
|38.57
|48
|34
|22
|38
|Montana
|38.39
|46
|19
|31
|39
|Oklahoma
|35.97
|35
|33
|42
|40
|South Dakota
|35.78
|47
|9
|44
|41
|New Mexico
|35.41
|41
|51
|23
|42
|Maine
|34.42
|38
|36
|43
|43
|Rhode Island
|33.52
|50
|39
|28
|44
|Wyoming
|32.52
|45
|40
|40
|45
|Kentucky
|31.74
|33
|45
|46
|46
|Arkansas
|30.17
|43
|32
|50
|47
|West Virginia
|28.92
|40
|42
|51
|48
|Hawaii
|28.80
|51
|28
|47
|49
|Mississippi
|28.63
|44
|46
|45
|50
|Louisiana
|28.53
|39
|47
|49
|51
|Alaska
|28.49
|49
|50
|38