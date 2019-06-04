HPD Asks for Public’s Help in Locating Burglary Suspect

Big Island Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a burglary suspect.

Kaleo Roman Gionson, 40, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a burglary of a business establishment in Kona.

He was last contacted in Kona and has also previously resided in the South Kohala District and Alaska.

Gionson is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He walks with a noticeable hunch.

Anyone with information regarding Gionson may contact Detective Carrie Akina by calling (808) 326-4646, ext. 277, or via email at carrie.akina@hawaiicounty.gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.