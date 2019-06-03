World Reef Day 2019 Launches in Waikīkī

Hundreds attended a ceremony on Waikīkī Beach marking the official launch of the first World Reef Day which was on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Founded by Raw Elements USA and with the support of Hawaiian Airlines and Aqua-Aston Hospitality, the official ceremony also drew government representative support, with Sen. Mike Gabbard, Rep. Gene Ward, Scott Glenn and a representative on behalf of Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard who were all in attendance.

The morning began with a group paddle in front of Dukes’s Waikīkī, where Tom Pōhaku Stone offered a Hawaiian blessing both on the water and back on land. Raw Elements then dedicated the inaugural World Reef Day to the state of Hawai‘i, for its continued efforts to bring awareness to this issue. Scott Glenn, director of the Office of Environmental Quality Control, accepted this dedication and then presented the proclamation of World Reef Day.

Brian Guadagno, founder and CEO of Raw Elements, said, “World Reef Day has been one of the most inspiring concepts our team has brought to life. We live and breathe what we do each and every day, so to see the crowds of people with us on Waikīkī Beach, supporting such an important issue, was truly humbling. We look forward to continuing to generate even more awareness of this issue during World Reef Day 2020.”

The crowd was inspired by Raw Elements’ mission to educate and inform people all over the world about how they can make conscious decisions to save our reefs, starting with something as simple as using sunscreen that is free from harmful ingredients.

To find out more about World Reef Day or to get involved with World Reef Day 2020, go online.