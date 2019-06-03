Second Round of Maunakea Rules Hearings Begins June 3

The University of Hawaiʻi is holding four public hearings on the latest draft of the proposed rules that would govern public and commercial activity on University of Hawai‘i-managed lands on Maunakea (Chapter 20-26, Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules).

The administrative rules are an essential resource management tool for public and commercial activities on UH -managed lands on Maunakea.

Next round of hearings on proposed Maunakea rules begin Monday, June 3 in Honolulu and continues on the Big Island on June 4 (see schedule below).

SPONSORED VIDEO

To learn more about how to obtain a copy of the rules and how to submit comments, review the official 30-day public notice.

The notice provides several methods to allow interested persons the opportunity to submit data, views or arguments, orally or in writing, on the current draft by mail, online or at four public hearings on three islands:

Monday, June 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mānoa Elementary School, 3155 Mānoa Road, Honolulu, O‘ahu

Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Waiākea Elementary School, 180 W . Puainako Street, Hilo, Hawai‘i Island

. Puainako Street, Hilo, Hawai‘i Island Wednesday, June 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School, 68-1730 Hoʻoko Street, Waikoloa, Hawai‘i Island

Street, Waikoloa, Hawai‘i Island Friday, June 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School, 4650 S . Kamehameha Avenue, Kahului, Maui

During this second formal hearing process, submissions will be received from Sunday, April 28, 2019, through Friday, June 7, 2019 (the last noticed public hearing). All oral and timely submitted written submissions related to the draft rules will be considered.

The current draft of the rules can be found on the Proposed changes to Administrative Rules website (select “proposed”).

ADVERTISEMENT

This second round of public hearings is the latest step in the development of the rules. Following initial public outreach and consultations, the first round of four public hearings was held in September 2018 on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui and Oʻahu.

“The public participation in the hearings is really, really important because without that participation we can’t anticipate all the different ways that the rules may impact different groups,” said Greg Chun, Maunakea special advisor to the UH president. “It’s really important as a management tool but it’s also important as a way of demonstrating our stewardship towards addressing these multiple values that people hold towards the mountain.”

A revised draft was prepared based on the comments and concerns received during those public hearings. That revised draft was then shared with stakeholder groups and the public during a three-month, informal outreach process that started in January 2019. The current draft of the rules includes revisions based on comments received during this informal outreach process. On April 18, 2019, the UH Board of Regents approved having a second round of public hearings on this version.

The university has received hundreds of written and oral comments and suggestions during the formal and informal processes to date, and this input significantly shaped the latest draft. The public is strongly encouraged to continue to participate in the process.