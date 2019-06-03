Kona Pacific PC School Offers Mobile Summer Lunch Program

Kona Pacific Public Charter School, along with program volunteers, will once again serve lunch to children up to 18 years old all summer long through the Summer Food Service Program.

Kona Pacific Public Charter School, the Hawai‘i Island leader in school and community nutrition programs, is participating in the 2019 Summer Food Service Program, with the assistance of volunteers.

This program is Hawai‘i’s first and only mobile summer lunch program, and has served more than 32,000 lunches since 2015, the first year of the program.

The summer lunch program is also sponsored by the Hawai‘i Office of Child Nutrition Programs and the Walmart Foundation.

Many community partners have stepped up to help fight childhood hunger over the summer of 2019. These Summer Food Service partners include the management of Jack Hall, Kaimalino, La‘ilani, Kamakani, Ulu Wini, Lokahi Ka‘u and Kahalu‘u affordable apartments in Kailua-Kona, the youth program managers of Keauhou and Keōua Hōnaunau canoe clubs, and the summer program coordinators at Ho‘okena School.

Meals will be provided to all children under age 18 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Lunch will be provided at these sites, weekdays from June 10 to July 26, 2019 as follows:

Ho‘okena School: 11:15 – 11:45 AM

Kaimalino Housing: 11:15 – 11:45 AM

Jack Hall: 11:30 AM – Noon

La‘ilani Housing: 11:30 AM – Noon

Kamakani Housing: 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM

Ulu Wini Housing: Noon – 12:30 PM

Lokahi Ka’u Housing: 12:15 – 12:45 PM

Kahalu’u Housing: 12:45 – 1:15 PM

Keauhou Canoe Club: 1 – 1:45 PM

Keōua Hōnaunau Canoe Club: 2:30 – 3:00 PM

Lunch will not be served on the following holidays:

Kamehameha Day Tuesday, June 11

Independence Day Thursday, July 4

Kona Pacific offers a comprehensive Waldorf educational program firmly rooted in the land and culture of Hawai‘i, and is located on 38 acres of prime agricultural land in Kealakekua, mauka of Kona Community Hospital. The school operates the WHOLE Foodservice Program, which provides more than 450 at-risk and disadvantaged students, young children and elderly with healthy meals.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Ave., SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Or call toll free (866) 632-9992 (voice), or by email to program.intake@usda.gov.