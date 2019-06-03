17 HPD Recruits Recognized in 89th Class Ceremony

VIDEO: HPD Chief Paul Ferreira, Class President Laurence Davis, Mayor Harry Kim, Police Commission Chair Wayne DeLuz and Keynote Speaker Tracy Wise of the Hawai‘i County Community Mental Health Center. VC: HPD

The Hawaiʻi Police Department, County of Hawaiʻi, held a recognition ceremony for 17 new recruits on May 31, 2019, at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on the Big Island.

The badge-pinning ceremony marked the end of six months of academic phase of their training that began in December 2018. They completed the first goal in the process of becoming full-fledged HPD officers.

Mayor Harry Kim stressed the importance of communication and outlined the sometimes “unfair” expectations placed on the officers by the community they serve.

“They see a police officer—and we are so unfair to you—because we expect you to be letter-perfect every single time,” said the mayor.

Class President Laurence Davis encouraged his class members to “Make the choice every day, to do the right thing.” He encouraged family members to be supportive and understanding to help them “be the best officers they can be.”

The 89th HPD recruit class included: Laurence Davis, Jenna Kosinkski-Santos, Ian McComas, Levei Comilla, Kelena Kealoha, Aziz Turqueet, Sayaalii Baker, Milton Kenui Jr., Everett Perez, Brandon Beasley, Nicholas Ramirez, Damien Grace, Preston Paglinawan, Keli‘inaninui Swarin-Ho‘omanawanui, William Quinn, Patrick Robinson and James Rome II.