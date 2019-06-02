Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through Monday

3:59 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until Monday, June 3, at 6 p.m.

East winds are expected at up to 25 knots with higher gusts.

Areas affected include Mā‘alaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihāhā Channel, and Big Island leeward and southeast waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.