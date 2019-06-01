Strong Trades Cause Small Craft Advisory Extension

3:59 PM HST, Friday, May 31, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

MODERATE TO LOCALLY STRONG TRADE WINDS CONTINUE

High pressure will keep moderate to locally strong trade winds over the state. Winds will reach Small Craft Advisory conditions over the typically windier waters around the Big Island and Maui

County.

Areas affected include Ma‘alaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island leeward and SE waters.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.