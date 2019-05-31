Save the Date: 38th Annual Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Cultural Festival

Save the date for the 38th Annual Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Cultural Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kahuku Unit in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. This year’s festival theme is E Ho‘omau: “to continue.”

Entrance into Kahuku and all events are free.

Learn about Hawaiian culture and enjoy the music of these islands. Experience traditional ‘oli (chant) and hula (dance) while learning a traditional craft.

The event will be a fun-filled, family-friendly day that shares the connection of Hawaiian people to this storied place on Mauna Loa volcano.

Kahuku is on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5, a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance.

Performers and crafts will be announced next month. The Volcano House will sell food and refreshments, or bring a picnic lunch. Visitors can learn more about conservation through fun, interactive exhibits sponsored by leading conservation organizations on the festival grounds, located on the southwestern slopes of Mauna Loa.

Sunscreen and a hat are recommended. Bring water, a rain jacket, and ground mat or chair.

This family experience is a drug- and alcohol-free event co-sponsored by Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and the Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association.