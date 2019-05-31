Kailua-Kona Hit-and-Run Victim Identified

A Kailua-Kona man died following a single vehicle hit and run collision on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Kailua-Kona on Hualalai Road, fronting the Kailua-Kona Public Library.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Masayoki George.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a truck or sport utility vehicle due to the injuries sustained by the victim.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at this time last year.