Unidentified Kailua-Kona Man Dies Following Hit-and-Run Incident

An unidentified Kailua-Kona man died following a single vehicle hit and run collision on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Kailua-Kona on Hualalai Road, fronting the Kailua-Kona Public Library.

Responding to a 12:51 a.m. call, Hawai‘i Police Department officers determined that an unknown vehicle heading east (mauka) on Hualalai Road had struck the pedestrian in the right lane.

Through the preliminary investigation, it appears that the pedestrian was lying on the roadway when he was run over by the unknown vehicle.

The unidentified male was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim is described as a dark complexion Polynesian male in his 30s, possibly Marshallese or Micronesian, 5-feet-4-inches to 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect vehicle is possibly a truck or sport utility vehicle due to the injuries sustained by the victim.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at this time last year.