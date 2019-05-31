Genki Sushi Asks DOH to Postpone Followup Inspection

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Sanitation Branch posted a red “closed” placard at Genki Sushi located at 74-5450 Makala Boulevard in Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i Island on May 22, 2019.

An inspection of the restaurant was conducted in response to numerous complaints regarding extensive pest infestation.

A red placard was posted at the establishment to protect public health.

“Genki Sushi USA is continuing to work closely with the Hawai‘i State Department of Health to take the necessary actions to ensure our Kailua-Kona restaurant complies with all food safety requirements, while also meeting the high standards for cleanliness and sanitation that we set for all of our restaurant locations,” Mary Hansen, vice president and chief administrative officer, Genki Sushi USA Inc., commented on May 31, 2019. “We have asked the health department to postpone the followup inspection that was scheduled for today so we can take additional time to thoroughly clean the restaurant and have it properly treated by a pest control exterminator. We regret the continued delay, but we want to make sure our customers are assured of a clean restaurant when we reopen.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

During the May 22 inspection, extensive roach infestation was found inside the conveyor belt housing/wall, electrical control box, paper hand towels, foil packet boxes, glove boxes, in the corners of walls, behind loose panels, in flour containers, and in the white bumpers used to keep food on the conveyor belt.

The closure of the Kailua-Kona Genki Sushi and the suspension of its food service permit will remain in effect until the establishment completes required actions, passes a follow-up health inspection and receives DOH approval to reopen.

A copy of the initial inspection report is available online.