DOH Issues Red ‘Closed’ Placard to Genki Sushi

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Sanitation Branch has posted a red “closed” placard at Genki Sushi located at 74-5450 Makala Boulevard in Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i Island for extensive pest infestation.

An inspection of the restaurant was conducted on May 22, 2019, in response to numerous complaints. A red placard has been posted at the establishment to protect public health.

During today’s inspection, extensive roach infestation was found inside the conveyor belt housing/wall, electrical control box, paper hand towels, foil packet boxes, glove boxes, in the corners of walls, behind loose panels, in flour containers, and in the white bumpers used to keep food on the conveyor belt.

The closure of the Kailua-Kona Genki Sushi and the suspension of its food service permit will remain in effect until the establishment completes required actions, passes a follow-up health inspection and receives DOH approval to reopen. Required actions include completing a thorough cleaning of all food and non-food contact surfaces; ensuring all entry points are enclosed to prevent the entry of pests; contracting a pest control operator to treat the establishment; and disposing of paper goods or single-use items that have been contaminated.

A copy of the inspection report is available online.

The DOH Sanitation Branch protects the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold. The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration to control and prevent the spread of illness. Health inspectors work closely with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.