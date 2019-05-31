Billfish Tournament Still Fishing for Volunteers

The Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament is still fishing for volunteers to help with it’s 60th annual tournament.

Volunteers are needed Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, for a variety of tournament support including Kailua pier operations, pre- and post-tournament setup and breakdown, headquarter administration, security and a whole lot more.

Interested volunteers should plan to attend the orientation on Wednesday, July 3, at the Ocean Seafood Restaurant located at 75-5626 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer, email hibt@hawaii.rr.com.

HIBT event headquarters, retail and tournament control will once again be anchored at Courtyard Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, located adjacent to Kailua Pier.

The Diamond HIBT will be held Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

The Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament is supported by the Hawai‘i Tourism and community donors.