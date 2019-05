No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From Late-Night El Salvador Quake

UPDATE 2: Wednesday, May 29, 11:45 PM, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 has occurred at approximately 11:08 p.m. Hawai‘i Standard Time. in the Vicinity of El Salvador.

PTWC confirms there is no tsunami threat to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.

NOTE: This would have been posted immediately if there was any threat to Hawai‘i Island or the state.

UPDATE 1: 11:31 PM HST WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, 2019, USGS

M6.6 Earthquake – El Salvador

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.6

Date-Time

30 May 2019 09:03:32 UTC

30 May 2019 03:03:32 near epicenter

29 May 2019 22:03:32 standard time in your timezone

Location 13.243N 89.272W

Depth 65 km

Distances

27.7 km (17.2 mi) SSE of La Libertad, El Salvador

38.4 km (23.8 mi) S of Zaragoza, El Salvador

46.5 km (28.8 mi) SSW of Santo Tom�s, El Salvador

46.7 km (29.0 mi) S of Antiguo Cuscatl�n, El Salvador

48.0 km (29.8 mi) S of Santa Tecla, El Salvador

11:08 PM HST WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, 2019: ORIGINAL POST

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 1103 PM HST 29 MAY 2019

COORDINATES – 13.1 NORTH 89.4 WEST

LOCATION – EL SALVADOR

MAGNITUDE – 6.6 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.