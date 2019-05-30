BOOK: ‘Fascinating Facts About Hawai‘i’

Aspiring trivia champs won’t want to pass up this treasure trove of tidbits about the Aloha State by Jim Loomis, said a May 30, 2019, press release.

This new book from Watermark Publishing will debut in bookstores in June. It is available now via www.bookshawaii.net

In Fascinating Facts About Hawai‘i, Loomis has tracked down items ranging from obscure minutiae. For example: Did you know that a local amateur baseball team once nearly beat the Los Angeles Dodgers? Did you know that there were two attacks on Pearl Harbor? Did you know the first California–Hawai‘i flight made a forced landing at sea?

Everyday factoids include: Hawai‘i is home to the tallest mountain and wettest spot on Earth. The ‘ukulele isn’t from Hawai‘i. There are more than 120 Hawaiian islands.

Charmingly illustrated with colorful drawings by graphic designer Kristin Lipman, this handy compendium will delight visitors and locals alike. The 116-page mix of serious historical and culturally illuminating facts mingled with lighthearted tidbits on food, flora and fauna and Hawai‘i’s Hollywood connections makes for easy reading at home or on the beach.

Loomis has made Hawai‘i his home for more than 50 years. He has worked in public relations, was general manager of Honolulu’s minor league baseball team, oversaw the Complaint Department for the City of Honolulu and owned and ran an advertising agency that specialized in media for political campaigns.

Now retired and living on Maui, Loomis is a freelance writer specializing in rail travel and the author of All Aboard! The Complete North American Train Travel Guide (Chicago Review Press), currently in its fourth printing.

His articles and columns have appeared in publications such as the Dallas Morning News, the Columbus Dispatch, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and International Living and Family Motorcoach magazines.

Illustrator and book designer Kristin Lipman is an award-winning graphic designer. Born and raised in Hawai‘i, she has worked in the world of editorial design for more than a decade, leading the design teams for HONOLULU, HONOLULU Family, Hawaii Business, Hawaii Home & Remodeling, and fashion magazines.

Fascinating Facts About Hawai‘i (ISBN 978-1-948011-14-3), priced at $6.95, is available in softcover at bookstores and other retail outlets, online booksellers and direct from the publisher at www.bookshawaii.net. Contact Watermark Publishing, 1000 Bishop St., Ste. 806, Honolulu, HI 96813; (808) 587-7766; toll-free (866) 900-BOOK; fax (808) 521-3461; sales@bookshawaii.net.