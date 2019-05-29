Marine Dies in Training Accident in Australia

Lance Cpl. Hans Sandoval-Pereyra, who was once based in Kaneohe, died May 28, 2019, after succumbing to injuries received during a tactical vehicle accident May 25.

He was conducting routine training at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, and was initially treated at the scene before being medically evacuated by helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

One other Marine received minor injuries from the accident and was released from the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

“We are saddened by the loss of Lance Cpl. Sandoval-Pereyra,” said Col. Russ Boyce, Commanding Officer for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin. “He was a beloved member of our community and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends. We are extremely grateful to our Australian partners for their valiant efforts to save this young Marine’s life.”

Sandoval-Pereyra, 21, of Fairfax, Virginia, was an Expeditionary Airfield Systems Technician assigned to the Aviation Combat Element for MRF-D. Prior to deploying to Australia, he was assigned to Marine Wing Support Detachment 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay.

His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.