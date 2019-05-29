Free ‘Smart Justice’ Talk Story Set for May 30 in Hilo

As part of its Smart Justice campaign, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawai‘i will host a free talk story event at WikiFresh in Hilo on Hawai‘i Island on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Open to the public, the evening will be an open conversation about the current landscape of civil rights and the criminal justice system in Hawai‘i. It is part of a series of free talk stories that the ACLU of Hawai‘i is organizing across the state.

The discussion will touch on some of the ACLU’s recent work in the legislature and the Campaign for Smart Justice initiative. More importantly, the event will seek the public’s input on civil rights concerns in their community and where they want to see change.

Smart Justice is a nationwide ACLU campaign that focuses on ushering in a new era of justice in America, one that is free of bias and discrimination and committed to the personal safety, health and dignity of every individual and community. Fixing money bail is the first step of our Hawai‘i Campaign for Smart Justice to address systemic racial inequalities in the system while reducing incarceration rates by 50 percent.

ACLU of Hawai‘i Smart Justice Campaign Director Monica Espitia, who will lead the discussion, said: “With the recent Maui jail riots, a sharp rise in law enforcement-involved shootings, the proposed expansion of Hawaii Community Correctional Center, and widening scandals around policing, prosecution, and conditions of confinement, criminal justice reform is on everyone’s minds. At a time when Hawaii’s crime rate is flat or decreasing, and costly choices must be made about the future of our jails and prisons—it’s clear that this is a crucial time to have honest conversations about mass incarceration’s negative effects on communities in Hawai‘i and what the alternatives look like.”

Guests can RSVP online or just walk in. Food and refreshments will be available.

WikiFresh is located at 1177 Kīlauea Ave.

This event is ADA-accessible.

For more information or to request special accommodation, email mespitia@acluhawaii.org or call (808) 522-5906.