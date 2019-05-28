Hawai‘i Island Scheduled Lane Closures: May 28–31

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Tuesday through Friday, May 28 through 31, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 60 and 67 on Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 40 to 42, Kalopa Lower Road to Honoka‘a-Waipio Road, on Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming and shoulder work.

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 22, vicinity of Pohakupuka Bridge to Maulua Bridge, on Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming and shoulder work.

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 20.5 to 22.5, vicinity of Ahole Bridge to Kapehu Bridge, on Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for roadway paving.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 27 to 29, vicinity of Makapala Road and Pololu Valley, on Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 20 to 21, Oshiro Road to Glenwood Road, on Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KE ALA O KEAWE ROAD (ROUTE 160)

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Ke Ala O Keawe Road (Route 160) in both directions between Mile Markers 0 and 4 in Honaunau on Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.