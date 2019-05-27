May 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued May 27 at 3:46AM HST until May 27 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Memorial Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead