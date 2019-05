UPDATE 2: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 8.0 M Quake in Peru

TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

UPDATE 2: 10:23 PM, MAY 25, 2019, Hawai‘i Civil Defense

This is a Civil Defense Tsunami Information message for Saturday May 25 at 10 in the evening.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 has occurred at approximately 9:41 HST in the vicinity of Northern Peru.

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.

UPDATE 1: 10:11 P.M, MAY 25, 2019, USGS

M 8.0 Earthquake – northern Peru

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 8.0

Date-Time

26 May 2019 07:41:14 UTC

26 May 2019 02:41:14 near epicenter

25 May 2019 20:41:14 standard time in your timezone

Location 5.811S 75.238W

Depth 114 km

Distances

80.7 km (50.0 mi) SE of Lagunas, Peru

98.4 km (61.0 mi) E of Yurimaguas, Peru

158.2 km (98.1 mi) ENE of Lamas, Peru

170.2 km (105.5 mi) N of Contamana, Peru

193.5 km (120.0 mi) E of Moyobamba, Peru

9:49 PM HST SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0941 PM HST 25 MAY 2019

COORDINATES – 5.9 SOUTH 75.3 WEST

LOCATION – NORTHERN PERU

MAGNITUDE – 7.5 MOMENT

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.