Governor Seeking to Fill State Government Vacancies

By Big Island Now
May 22, 2019, 2:56 PM HST (Updated May 22, 2019, 2:56 PM)
Gov. David Ige is recruiting qualified, dedicated individuals interested in working for state government.

The governor is seeking forward-thinking team players with a wide range of experiences and expertise. Current vacancies include director of Budget and Finance, deputy director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and deputy director of the Department of Agriculture.

Applicants should be dedicated to serving our communities and committed to supporting and advancing the governor’s agenda to improve our quality of life in Hawai‘i.

For more information click here.

