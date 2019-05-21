Small Craft Advisory in Effect Wednesday

3:20 PM HST Tuesday, May 21, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory for waters surrounding the Big Island, in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Effected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island windward, leeward and SE waters

Winds: East winds up to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.