Small Craft Advisory in Effect Wednesday

Small Craft Advisory in Effect WednesdayMay 21, 2019, 6:15 PM HST (Updated May 21, 2019, 3:38 PM)
3:20 PM HST Tuesday, May 21, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HIThe National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory for waters surrounding the Big Island, in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
Effected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island windward, leeward and SE waters
Winds: East winds up to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.