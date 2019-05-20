Update on Implementation of Hawai‘i’s Medical Aid-In-Dying Law

Compassion & Choices Hawai‘i will give a live update on the Our Care, Our Choice Act and its implementation success to date. The “virtual town hall” will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. The update is free and the public may participate via any computer, tablet or phone.

With the law in effect almost five months now, participants will find out how providers and facilities are supporting their patients who wish to access the law; get the latest information on availability of medication, pharmacies able to fill a prescription, and insurance coverage (now including Med-QUEST); hear from an actual patient who has gone through the process of obtaining a prescription and a story from the spouse of a patient who utilized the law; and learn about the many resources available to patients and providers. There will be an opportunity for Q&A.

Participants can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone online or call in at (312) 757-3121, Access Code: 941-594-901