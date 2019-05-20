OHA Seeks Community Input on Budget

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) is seeking community input for its preliminary budget for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

“OHA wants to hear from our community how they think OHA resources should be directed over the next two fiscal years to best meet the needs of our people,” said Kamanaʻopono Crabbe, OHA’s chief executive officer and ka pouhana.

OHA’s biennium budget covers the periods from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 (Fiscal Year 2020) and July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 (Fiscal Year 2021).

OHA has created a webpage (www.oha.org/budget) that includes key information about OHA and its preliminary biennium budget, including the agency’s organizational structure, funding sources and the process for budget development. OHA beneficiaries and the general public are encouraged to share their manaʻo on OHA’s budget by emailing ohabudget@oha.org. The comment period will close June 5.

OHA will also host a public “drop in” to learn more about the agency’s budget on Friday, May 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at OHA’s Honolulu office at Nā Lama Kukui, 560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 200, in Honolulu.