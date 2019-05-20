Honoka‘a Western Week Events Set for May 20

Honoka‘a Western Week (HWW) began May 18 with the the Paniolo Parade and Block Party and ends May 27, 2019, celebrating the community’s paniolo heritage with a whole passel of activities.

The weeklong event is a roundup of food, music, dancing, storytelling, kids’ activities, and Hāmākua’s special breed of cowboy culture.

Today’s events on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. include:

Chalk Stories at Honokaʻa Public Library: Chalk out your individual or family histories. The chalk and sidewalk are supplied—you supply the stories. Prize for the crowd favorite.

Paniolo Photo Fun: Use HWW’s props or bring your own to take a silly photo, printed on site. For extra fun, make your own commemorative frame. Paint Party: Ages 16-plus can choose from two western-themed guided painting projects. All supplies and instruction are included; no experience necessary.

DIY Bolo Ties: All ages, craft and assemble your very own bolo ties. Indoor paniolo exhibit courtesy of the Heritage Center.

Outdoor fun, as weather permits: All programs are free, no signups required, while supplies last. Subject to change.

KUKAIAU RANCH TALK STORY WITH MUSIC at Honoka‘a Library. Listen to the paniolo talking story about their adventures at Kukaiau and share the music that made it more memorable from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: MAY 21–27

Tuesday, May 21, 3 to 5 p.m. Stick Horse Creation, at the NHERC Pavilion. Keiki construct their own horses for for the Stick Horse Races on Thursday and it’s free. Call Mahealani at (808) 775-0976 for more information.

Wednesday, May 22, 5 to 7 p.m., Portuguese Bean Soup & Sweetbread Contest, at the NHERC Pavilion. For more info and entry forms, contact Myrna Green, (808) 960-0366 or email myrnagreen@hawaii.rr.com. Entry forms are available online.

Thursday, May 23, 4 to 6 p.m., Keiki Cowboy Games and Stick Horse Races, at the Rose Andrade-Correia Rodeo Arena.

Friday, May 24: 5 p.m. Western Week Movie Night, a unique documentary film by Steve Roby at Honoka‘a Peoples’ Theatre, followed by the new Western Fashion Show at 6 p.m., and Line Dancing, 7-9 p.m.

May 25–27: 63rd annual Hawai‘i Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo, at the Rose Andrade-Correia Stadium, noon until pau. Saturday is “slack,” the qualifying events, and the finals begin at noon on Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27. Tickets available from Rodeo Queen contestants or at the gate.