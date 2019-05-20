Hawai‘i Celluar Market Says ‘Hello, Tello’

The Hawai‘i cellular market says, “Hello, Tello” on Monday, May 20, 2019, as it welcomes the new low-cost cellular offering prepaid monthly plans starting from just $5. With no contracts, no fees, unlimited text, an extensive 4G LTE network and great international calling plans, Tello is set to shake up the data, text and calling market in Hawai‘i.

Speaking on Tello’s launch, CEO Florin Miron said,” I have spent a lot of time in Hawai‘i and really love the lifestyle and culture, but I have always been surprised at how expensive it is to stay in touch with family and friends not living here.” He added, “Today’s launch of our ultra- low-cost cellular is our solution, and it offers savvy consumers a smart and simple way to save money, with no bait and switch.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tello’s marketing campaign features homegrown Emmy-nominated television and movie star “Cousin” Cody Easterbrook, who said, “I am totally stoked to be part of this fun campaign and tell people how they can save some serious bucks.” He added, “Tello gives you all the options when it comes to calling, data and text, so you pay only for the stuff you need. That’s smart, and it’s why I said, “Hello, Tello.”

Tello customers can purchase a plan online that corresponds best to their specific needs. It is then just a simple case of popping the prepaid SIM card into their smartphone.